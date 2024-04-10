Delhi Man Had To Return 8 Lakhs To Father-In-Law. He Got His Wife Robbed

A case has been registered and four people including Ashish have been arrested. (Representational)

To avoid repaying a loan to his father-in-law, a Delhi man planned a fake robbery in Ghaziabad with his wife playing the role of the victim while their servant "robbed" her, police said on Wednesday.

Ashish Gupta, a resident of West Delhi's Karol Bagh, had borrowed Rs 8 lakh from his father-in-law to buy a piece of land. However, the businessman ended up spending Rs 2 lakh and was unable to repay the full amount, police said

Out of money, he devised a plan to stage a robbery with his wife Mohini, shop worker Deepak and Deepak's two friends.

On Tuesday, the couple travelled to Mohini's parents' house in Ghaziabad's Tronica City from Delhi. On their way, two masked men on a bike approached Mohini, brandished a knife and snatched her bag.

However, the two were quickly chased by locals and handed them over to the police. The two "robbers" turned out to be Deepak, who worked at Ashish's shop and his friend Yogesh. The police also recovered Rs 6 lakh cash from the stolen bag.

During interrogation, the two men revealed Ashish's plan to the police and he was arrested, senior police officer Suryabali Maurya said. The police have also recovered the bike and the knife used in the crime, he said.

A case has been registered and four people including Ashish have been arrested.