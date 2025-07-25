Video: 2 Men, Dressed As Food Delivery Agents, Rob Ghaziabad Jewellery Shop

Two men, disguised as food delivery agents, robbed a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday. The robbery, which took place around 3:30 PM, was caught on CCTV.

The video shows the two accused, wearing helmets and dressed as delivery agents from Blinkit and Swiggy, pushing an employee and forcefully entering the store, Mansi Jewellers.

Both then swiftly started grabbing ornaments from the display cases and stuffed them in their backpacks.

At one point, one of the robbers was seen throwing a chair on the other side of the counter to grab more items.

The staff member was seen standing in the corner as they swept the store within minutes. They then allegedly fled on a two-wheeler.

About 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold were stolen from the store.

"They were here for five to six minutes and took all of the jewellery. I was in the washroom, and the caretaker shouted 'chor chor' (thief, thief), and I rushed to the shop. I quickly called the police, who arrived in 15-20 minutes and started investigating," the shop owner said.