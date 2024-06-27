Delivery Man Stages Robbery With Siblings to Repay Motorcycle Loan In UP

The trio planned the fake robbery to clear Sonu's debt.

A 24-year-old delivery person was arrested along with his siblings for allegedly staging his own robbery to repay a loan for his newly purchased motorcycle, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Sonu Kumar, Jai Kumar (26) and Vikas (19), all residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred on June 23, around 2.50 pm when the police received a PCR call at the Shaheen Bagh police station from Sonu, working as a delivery person for an e-commerce company. He informed the police that he had been robbed at gunpoint of the money he had received while delivering parcels, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

"During the examination, the complainant stated that at around 2.30 pm, when he was en route to deliver a product at Shaheen Bagh, suddenly two unknown persons on a motorcycle, showed him a pistol and robbed him of Rs 77,000, which he had received in lieu of delivering parcels," the DCP said.

Based on Sonu's complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation was initiated, he said.

During the investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage and found the registration number of the vehicle used to commit the crime. Upon checking, they found that the vehicle was registered under the name of Jai Kumar, he added.

They also found that the father's name and address mentioned in the details of Jai Kumar and Sonu Kumar were the same, Deo said.

"The complainant was thoroughly interrogated. During the interrogation, he disclosed that Jai Kumar was Sonu's elder brother. He confessed that he planned the robbery with his brother Jai and cousin Vikas. The team further nabbed Jai and Vikas," DCP Deo said.

DCP Deo said that the complainant, Sonu Kumar, turned out to be the main conspirator. He had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from a friend to purchase a bike. In a bid to repay the loan, he planned the robbery with his brother Jai and cousin Vikas.

Sonu informed the police that on the day of the incident, he called his brother Jai and told him to come to the spot with a toy gun and rob him as per the plan, the DCP said. Sonu further disclosed that Rs 55,000 was transferred to another person to pay his debt.

"All the accused work for private companies and they don't have any criminal history," DCP added. Further investigation is underway.