Ryan Group's Transit Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court rejected the transit anticipatory bail application filed by the top management of Ryan International group on Thursday after a seven-year-old student, Pradyuman Thakur, who was murdered in Gurgaon's Ryan International School last week.Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Augustine Pinto were given interim relief till 5 pm today so that they can seek legal remedies. If they are not given any more protection from arrests by a court, the Gurgaon police will have the authority to arrest them.The Pintos cannot travel abroad as their passports are with the police. They had gone to the High Court asking for transit anticipatory bail apprehending arrest in connection with the murder of Pradyuman.Mumbai police confirmed that the family submitted their passports on Thursday night as asked by the court.The lawyer for the Pintos, Niteen Pradhan, argued in court that they were being denied legal remedies as the local bar association had passed a resolution saying none of their members would represent them.But the lawyer for Pradyuman's parents, Susheel Tekriwal told the court that they could have approached the local sessions court or the Punjab and Haryana High Court as a remedy and the act of asking for a transit anticipatory bail was only a tactic to evade appearing before the investigators.Sources have told NDTV that the Pintos are considering moving the Punjab and Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail before the interim relief ends on Friday.Dr. Augustine Pinto is Chairman of Ryan International Group of Institutions. His wife Grace is the Managing Director while son Ryan is the CEO and looks after the overseas expansion of the chain.The police have arrested Ashok Kumar, the conductor of the Gurgaon school bus, for the murder that has led to outrage across the country. Two officials of the Ryan International School have been arrested after an investigation pointed at serious security lapses.On Wednesday, sources in the Gurgaon police said they found "documentary evidence" that the principal of the Sohna school had sent several requests for funds to increase security at the campus.