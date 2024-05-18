Fire Breaks Out In Assam Institute, Students Climb Down Pipes To Escape

Several fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

A massive fire broke out in a computer training institute in Assam's Silchar town this afternoon. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building when the students were still inside. Several fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

Visuals from the spot show trapped students climbing down the terrace through water pipes as the fire fighters try to to put out the flames. Some students were later rescued by the fire fighters.

Fire officers along with cops can be seen managing the crowd gathered on the road.

The exact cause of the fire is still not known, however, a short circuit is suspected to have caused it.