Elderly Man Found Dead, Woman Held For Abetting His Suicide

An elderly man was found dead at his home in Kunwarti village in Bundi on Saturday, following which a woman has been arrested for abetment of suicide, police said.According to the deceased's kin, Ram Prasad Sharma (61), who was a priest at the village temple, allegedly committed suicide late on Friday night as he was upset after a woman had accused him of rape and a case was lodged in this regard five days ago, SHO of Bundi Sadar police station Abhishek Pareek said.On the complaint of Mr Sharma's family members, a case for abetment of suicide was lodged against the woman and his husband, he said, adding the woman has been arrested while her husband is absconding.Around two-and-a-half months ago, the couple had allegedly held Mr Sharma hostage at their home and demanded Rs 5 lakh while threatening to implicate him in a rape case, the SHO said.At that time Mr Sharma paid Rs 3 lakh but they continued to demand the remaining Rs 2 lakh from him. The priest had lodged a complaint in this regard about two months back in Bundi Sadar police station, SHO Pareek said.The woman was arrested and Rs one lakh was also recovered from her. After being released on bail, the woman had allegedly started harassing and threatening the man, the officer said.The body of Mr Sharma was handed over to his family members after post mortem and efforts are on to nab the woman's absconding husband, the police said.