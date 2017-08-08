In Chandigarh Stalking, BJP Leader Says Not Pressuring Cops To Help Son

BJP leader Subhash Barala, whose son is accused of stalking a woman and chasing her on the streets of Chandigarh, said today that complainant Varnika Kundu, "is like my daughter", and denied any attempts to influence the investigation.
Highlights
- No pressure from me or the BJP in the case: Subhash Barala
- Mr Barala's son accused by Ms Kundu of stalking her in Chandigarh
- Subhash Barala is the chief of BJP in Haryana
Mr Barala, the chief of the BJP in Haryana, had been incommunicado since Varnika Kundu's Facebook post on the incident went viral.
On Friday night, his 23-year-old son Vikas Barala allegedly followed Ms Kundu's car for several kilometres in his white SUV, blocked her way and even banged on her window. He and his friend were arrested, but were released hours later, because they were only charged with stalking and not kidnapping - a crime that doesn't allow bail.
Last night, the police said the chase has been recorded on CCTVs on the route. They have been fighting allegations of going soft on the politician's son.
"There is no pressure from me or the BJP in this case till now and it will not happen in the future," Mr Barala said today.
"The investigation is progressing per law and the proceedings should be done per law," he added.
Mr Barala's resignation has been ruled out by the BJP, which asserts that the case had "nothing to do with him" but involved his son.