Aishwarya Rai's Stunning Cannes 2024 Red Carpet Look Is As Starry As Her Glitzy Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes Red Carpet Look Is As Starry As Her Glitzy Gown

A new day at Cannes comes along with a new layer of fashion. An array of celebrities from across the globe have already walked the Cannes red carpet and Aishwarya Rai was one of them. After serving a stunning sartorial statement on the red carpet in a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock number, the actress is back at it again in yet another look. To deliver utmost glam, the actress opted for another custom-made piece by the designer duo. She looked breathtaking in a silver and pastel green gown that came with all the right glitzy details. Open tresses and signature glam were perfect to complete her red carpet style.

Aishwarya Rai walking the Cannes red carpet is of course a sight we couldn't afford to miss. With utmost grace and elegance, the actress has managed to take over our hearts in the most stunning way. This year, Aishwarya looked breathtaking in a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock number. The meticulously crafted black and white corseted gown came with exquisite, hand-beaten, molten gold flowers and plates.

Aishwarya Rai is meant to level up the fashion bar with her impeccable style.