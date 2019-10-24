Haryana Elections 2019: Haryana BJP Chief Offers To Quit As Party Struggles To Reach Majority

Haryana elections 2019: State BJP chief Subhash Barala has offered to resign, sources said

BJP's Haryana chief Subhash Barala has offered to quit, with the party not performing as well as it expected in the state and struggling to even touch the majority mark of 46 in the 90-seat assembly.

Subhash Barala was also trailing in his Tohana assembly, where Dushyant Chautala's JJP (Jannayak Janata Party) is ahead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP national president, has summoned Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to Delhi.

The BJP struggled to maintain its edge as it hovered around 40 seats in leads. The Congress led in 31 seats, and is said to be in talks with Dushyant Chautala.

Seven ministers of the BJP were trailing and the party was far from the "Mission 75" target it had set.

"We will try to introspect why fell short of the target we had set for ourselves," BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told NDTV.

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.