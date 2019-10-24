7 Haryana Ministers, Including State BJP Chief, Behind Rival Candidates

Haryana elections 2019: Counting for the Haryana assembly polls is going on

Seven Haryana ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma and Captain Abhimanyu, and state BJP chief Subhash Barala were trailing, according to Election Commission's results trends.

Haryana assembly Speaker Kanwar Pal, a BJP MLA from Jagadhri, was also trailing in his constituency behind Congress's Akram Khan by a margin of 5,889 votes.

Mr Sharma, a five-time MLA, was trailing by a slim margin of 329 votes against Congress's Rao Dan Singh.

Mr Abhimanyu, MLA from Narnaund, was trailing by a margin of 9,956 behind Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) Ram Kumar Gautam.

Haryana BJP chief Barala was trailing by a margin of 10,383 behind JJP's Devender Singh Babli from Tohana seat.

Other ministers who were behind include Kavita Jain, trailing behind Surender Panwar of the Congress by 5,761 votes from Sonipat; Manish Grover was behind the Congress's BB Batra from Rohtak by 3,061 votes.

From Radaur, Minister Karan Dev Kamboj was behind Bishan Lal of the Congress by 1,394 votes while another minister Krishan Lal Panwar was behind the Congress's Balbir Singh from Israna, a reserve seat by of 7,020 votes.

Senior minister and five-time MLA, Anil Vij, was leading in Ambala Cantt by 3,569 votes over independent candidate Chitra Sarwra.

