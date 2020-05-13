Local State Transport To Resume Friday On Experimental Basis: Haryana Chief Minister

ML Khattar said Haryana will not hesitate to impose stricter curbs if things don't go as planned (File)

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Wednesday announced that public transport will resume in the state on an "experimental basis" with a limited number of buses plying on select routes from Friday.

As his government looks to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions to spur economic and other activities, Mr Khattar made it clear that the state will not lower its guard and not hesitate to impose stricter curbs if things don't go as planned.

He also said as the centre has now revised guidelines pertaining to activities in red, green and orange zone, the state government will formulate district-specific policy to boost economic activities.

On resuming public transport, which has been shut since the lockdown was announced on March 25, Mr Khattar said, "Local state transport, we are starting from Friday on an experimental basis."

"Like, we will run a few buses on Panchkula, Ambala, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Narnaul routes..," he told a press conference through video conferencing on Wednesday evening.