Bengaluru Flooded After Night-Long Rains, Froth Back In Bellandur Lake

The dirty, foul-smelling froth is back again in Bengaluru's Bellandur lake, spraying the passing motorists, after a night of heavy rains in the city. The clean-up project at the city's largest lake was expected to be completed by May, but the government is yet to finish the process of clearing the weeds in the lake.The 1000-acre lake which had been frothing for years, had caught fire in February, generating dense fumes that hung over the entire area for days and triggering massive protests by locals. The green court stepped in, ordering the state government to undertake clean-up operations. The state said such operations have been in progress, but given the immensity of the task, they would not be able to meet the May 19 deadline.Last night's rains had been one of the worst this season - flooding homes, roads and parked cars in the low-lying areas of the city. Areas in south and south-east Bengaluru, like BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Koramangla, Old Airport Road and KR Puram have been flooded. Not just basement parking, in some cases, water has entered the ground floors as well. The residents lashed out at the government for failing to clear the drains before monsoon."It is not only the vehicles, our entire electrical room is under water. Our generator is submerged. We really don't know the kind of damage that happened," said David, a resident of Dollars Layout.Over the last few years, the municipality has spent crores of rupees to de-silt the Koramangla-Challgatta valley, but still, nearby areas like Kormangala were badly hit. A minister defended the government saying it had started the work on storm water drain and only few areas were affected."All these years, no government has been serious about building of storm water drains. Our Chief Minister has given enough funds. We are building 200 km of storm water drain at a cost of Rs 800 crore. But the problem is, it is not easy work," said K J George, the Bengaluru Development Minister.Last year, unprecedented scenes of people fishing on the waterlogged streets were seen in July as several lakes in city had overflown.Later, the state government had conducted a demolition drive, claiming encroachment over storm water drains had led to the flooding. The drive was abruptly stopped after properties of politicians and actors were identified as encroachments. But even in areas cleared of encroachment, there has been no initiative to reconstruct storm water drains since.