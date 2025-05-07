Operation Sindoor: Schools Closed In 5 Border Districts Of J&K

Schools colleges and other educational institutions are closed in three districts of the Kashmir valley and five districts of the Jammu division amid India's action against terror hotbeds. The decision was taken by authorities keeping in view the security concerns in the region. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), divisional commissioner in the Jammu region, Ramesh Kumar, said educational institutes in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch were closed due to "prevailing situation". Shortly after midnight, India launched military strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir two weeks after 26 tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In view of the prevailing situation all School, Colleges & educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today. — Divisional Commissioner Jammu (@Divcomjammu) May 7, 2025

Important Things To Note For Students And Parents

The closure of schools highlights the seriousness of the situation in the region. Students and parents are advised to contact local authorities and educational institutes for details about opening of schools and colleges.

India's Operation Sindoor

In an overnight response to Pahalgam attack, India destroyed nine terror camps and training facilities in a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" answer to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism, the government said.

Of the nine targets, four were in Pakistan and give in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. At a press briefing, two women military officers - Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi - said the camps were selected based on "credible intelligence" and focused on "dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists".

Operation Sindoor is India's first tri-service military mission since the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Impact On Border Areas

All schools in the border districts of Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot and Amritsar remained closed on Wednesday in the wake of tension between India and Pakistan. The Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner issued an order in this regard and which said that all schools in Pathankot will also remain shut for the next 72 hours.

Similar situation was observed in Rajasthan where all government and private schools were closed in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts as a precautionary measure.