'Kids Getting Raped, You Serving Israel': Kash Patel Booed Over Epstein Files

FBI Director Kash Patel defended the Trump administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files on Wednesday as he faced questioning by Democrats over the case. In a video that is now going viral, Patel can be seen heckled by activists over the Epstein case and Israel.

"You don't care about kids getting raped", an activist aggressively confronts Patel. The FBI director can be seen avoiding questions and remaining silent. The video shows the confrontation happening at the US Capitol building in Washington.

'Cuck for Israel' — Kash Patel heckled in public



An activist aggressively confronted FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing him of serving Israeli interests



'The American people want to know, how does it feel to be Israel's b*tch?' pic.twitter.com/KIZ34KWst7 — RT (@RT_com) September 18, 2025

When Patel says, "We are seeing and hearing what the FBI is doing on a daily basis", the heckler further accuses him of prioritising Israeli interests stating, "You're claiming to serve the American people? You are serving Israel".

At the hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Patel was grilled over an ongoing purge of FBI ranks of agents seen as disloyal to US President Donald Trump.

Apart from that, he is also under fire for his actions in the immediate aftermath of Trump ally Charlie Kirk's assassination during an event at Utah university. Patel announced the arrest of a suspect a few hours after the shooting, only to turn around two hours later and say that the individual had been released and the manhunt was continuing.

Tyler Robinson, the actual suspect, was arrested 33 hours after the shooting.

The political right in the US is also growing increasingly critical of Patel. Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, wrote on X whether "it is time for Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI."

The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, played a clip from a 2023 interview in which Patel said that the FBI had Epstein's "black book" with client names. After a lengthy review, the Justice Department in July said there was no evidence a so-called "client list" existed and it would not be publicly releasing any more files in its possession.

"How did you go from being a crusader for accountability and transparency for the Epstein files to being a part of the conspiracy and cover up?" Raskin said.

The FBI director responded by saying that the law enforcement agency had already released everything related to the files as much as was "legally allowed" to.

Patel then signalled that the FBI would investigate Trump's claim that the sexually suggestive letter to Epstein purportedly carrying the president's signature was forged.

Democrat Rep. Jared Moskowitz, asked Patel if he would be "opening up an investigation into the Epstein estate for putting out a fake document." Patel initially responded, "On what basis?" But when Moskowitz asked again, he responded: "Sure, I'll do it."

Trump had dismissed demands for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files calling it a "Democrat hoax".

In August 2025, a former FBI agent-turned-podcaster, Kyle Seraphin, branded Alexis Wilkins, his partner, as a "honeypot" spy working for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to manipulate Patel.