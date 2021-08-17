World Mosquito Day: Date, Theme, History And Importance

World Mosquito Day: The theme this year is "Reaching the zero malaria target". (Representational)

World Mosquito Day is observed every year on August 20 to commemorate Sir Ronald Ross's discovery in 1897 that Anopheles mosquitoes transmit the malaria parasite to humans. The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has been organising the annual event since the 1930s to mark the British doctor's work.

Though very small in size, mosquitoes are perhaps the only predator that has thrived through the centuries, causing death through vector-borne diseases. In fact, it is counted among the world's deadliest, killing more than seven lakh people each year.

Importance Of World Mosquito Day

World Mosquito Day is observed every year to highlight the efforts of healthcare officials, NGOs, and others in fighting diseases caused by malaria. On World Mosquito Day every year, awareness is created around diseases caused by mosquitoes.

Theme Of World Mosquito Day 2021

The theme of World Mosquito Day 2021 is “Reaching the zero malaria target”.

Know About The Diseases

On World Mosquito Day 2021, know which mosquito is responsible for what disease in humans. There are several different mosquitoes that act as vectors for different diseases.

Aedes mosquitoes cause chikungunya, dengue fever, lymphatic filariasis, rift valley fever, yellow fever, and zika.

Anopheles cause malaria, lymphatic filariasis (in Africa).

Culex can lead to Japanese encephalitis, lymphatic filariasis, West Nile fever

World Mosquito Day 2021: Facts Around Different Mosquito Genera

Female Anopheles is the main vector of malaria. It breeds in rainwater pools and puddles, borrow pits, river bed pools, irrigation channels, seepages, rice fields, wells, pond margins, sluggish streams with sandy margins. This mosquito mostly bites between dusk and dawn.

Female Aedes aegypti transmits dengue, chikungunya, zika, and yellow fever. It bites frequently during the day. The peak biting periods are early morning and right before dusk. It breeds in any type of manmade containers or storage containers having even a small quantity of water. Its eggs can live without water for more than one year. This mosquito usually flies an average of 400 metres, but it can be transported accidentally by humans from one place to another.

Only female mosquitoes depend on blood for survival. Male mosquitoes feed on the nectar of flowers or other suitable sugar sources.

World Mosquito Day 2021: Prevention Of Diseases

Vector surveillance is important for the early detection of mosquito populations so that proper control measures can be initiated at an early stage. If detected, steps must be taken to eliminate mosquito breeding by covering all water containers, emptying and drying water tanks, containers, coolers, bird-baths, pets' water bowls, drip trays at least once each week. Discarded items that collect rainwater from open spaces must be removed. Clogged gutters and flat roofs that may have poor drainage must be regularly checked and cleaned.

Introducing larvivorous fishes in ornamental water tanks/gardens or nearby ponds can help prevent diseases.

Long-sleeved clothes and insect repellents can also help. Physical barriers such as screening the windows and doors can be erected. Nets are another way of protection from a mosquito bite.