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"Working To Fix This": YouTube After Thousands Of Users Face Outage In US

Over 24,000 complaints have been recorded on Downdetecter since Wednesday morning.

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"Working To Fix This": YouTube After Thousands Of Users Face Outage In US

After many users experienced severe video streaming problems and failure to load content on YouTube, the video-sharing platform clarified in a post on X that they are working on the issues to resolve them.

"Confirming we're aware and working to fix this", YouTube's official X account wrote in a post.

According to tracking platforms like Downdetector, user complaints spiked drastically with over 24,000 active outage reports.

Users report encountering these disruptions in a few different forms: the video may fail to load entirely with a "Video unavailable" error, get stuck in an endless buffering loop, or simply display a blank black screen.

The issue appears to impact both the desktop website and mobile apps, though it is not completely global, as some regional users are still able to access the platform normally.

Not just YouTube, but several users have been facing troubles using other Google services such as YouTube Music and Google Search. However, Google's official Workspace Status Dashboard shows its services as operational.

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