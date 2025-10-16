YouTube Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report

Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for over 320,000 users in the United States on Wednesday evening, according to Downdetector.

As of 7:47 p.m. ET, 321,990 users reported issues with YouTube, per Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)