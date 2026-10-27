US Woman Finds 103-Year-Old Shipwreck While Playing With Her 9-Year-Old Son Near Lake Superior

A mother discovered a shipwreck she had heard about for more than a decade while playing with her 9-year-old son near Lake Superior earlier this month. Hannah Damon, director of outreach and administration at Camp Amnicon Adventures and Retreats, found the remains of the boat near the mouth of the Amnicon River in Wisconsin after clear conditions and low water levels revealed it, according to PEOPLE.

Damon said she had heard stories about the shipwreck throughout her 12 years working at the camp but had never seen it herself.

In a video shared on Facebook, she said she had finally found the wreck for the first time in her life and described the discovery as amazing.

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Her video showed cables and metal beams partly buried in the sand beneath the shallow water.

Damon identified the boat as the AH Pitz, a steam-powered tugboat built in 1923 and sunk in 1952.

She explained that the boat had reached the end of its working life and was deliberately sunk decades ago. According to her account, it was run aground and set on fire because there was no clear plan for what to do with it.

According to Wisconsin Shipwrecks, the wooden boat was nearly 70 feet long and had a hold depth of more than eight feet.

Damon said people in the Amnicon community had known about the shipwreck for a long time, so it was not an entirely discovery.

After her video was shared, a former camper from the camp's first year in 1951 contacted the team and recalled seeing the boat.

The former camper remembered that the wreck once stood above the water. However, it became more fully submerged a few years later.