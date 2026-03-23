Why Indian Talent Is In High Demand As Germany Struggles With Workforce Shortages

Germany is facing a deepening labour shortage, largely due to its ageing population and the large-scale retirement of the "baby boomer" generation. The country has one of the oldest populations in Europe, with a declining birth rate and a rapidly ageing workforce. As older workers retire, there are not enough younger workers to replace them, creating structural gaps in the labour market.

According to a recent report by BBC, Europe's largest economy is struggling to find enough skilled workers, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, engineering, IT, and manufacturing. The demand is particularly acute in the healthcare sector, where Germany needs thousands of nurses and caregivers. Similarly, the country's strong industrial base requires engineers and technicians, while its growing digital economy is fuelling demand for IT professionals.

To tackle the crisis, Germany is strategically targeting India as its primary source for foreign talent. Notably, the country needs around 288,000 foreign workers annually to sustain its workforce, and India, with its vast pool of skilled and young professionals, has emerged as an attractive partner.

Initiatives for Indian Workers

Increase in Visa Quota: Germany has simplified visa procedures and increased the skilled worker visa quota for Indian nationals from 20,000 to 90,000, making it easier for Indians to work in Germany. Various sectors, including butchery, carpentry, and baking, are experiencing shortages, and Indian workers are filling these gaps.

Processing Times: Visa approval times for Indian applicants have been cut from nine months to just two weeks.

The "Opportunity Card": Launched in 2024, this points-based system allows qualified Indians to enter Germany for up to a year to search for a job, with part-time work permitted during the search.

Digital Applications: The visa application process became fully digital, eliminating the need for in-person consulate visits for many applicants.

An Email From India That Sparked A Shift

It was a single email from India that sparked a shift in how German employers looked at global hiring. The turning point came in 2021, when Henrik von Ungern-Sternberg received a message from Magic Billion, an Indian recruitment agency offering a pool of young candidates for vocational training in Germany. At the time, he was working with a firm in southwest Germany that supplied skilled workers, ranging from bricklayers to carpenters and butchers, to local employers struggling with acute labour shortages.

Speaking to the BBC, von Ungern-Sternberg said many businesses were desperate to find workers, prompting him to explore the opportunity. He soon reached out to the local butchers' guild, recognising that traditional trades were in steep decline. According to industry representatives, the profession has become increasingly unattractive to younger Germans due to its physically demanding nature, with many opting for alternative career paths.

"The butchery trade is hard work. And for the last 25 years or so, young people have been going in other directions," said the butchers' guild head, Joachim Lederer.

In response, von Ungern-Sternberg later founded his own recruitment firm, India Works, which has since brought around 200 young Indian workers to Germany's butchery industry. Other vocational roles such as bakers, mechanics, and stonemasons are also seeing direct recruitment through programs like India Works.

"India is a country with 600 million people below the age of 25. Only 12 million come into the workforce every year. So there's a huge labour surplus," Aditi Banerjee of Magic Billion said. India Works is now set to bring 775 young Indians to Germany for apprenticeships in various fields, including road construction, mechanics, stonemasonry, and baking.