Who's A Trusted Ally? US Official's India-China Comparison With Phone Example

US Senator Steve Daines on Tuesday laid bare his trust issues with China when it comes to phones and spoke about how he does not have to worry about it when he travels to India. He said that he can only do so because India is a "highly trusted ally and friend".

While speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit in Washington, Daines said, "When I travel to China, my phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays in Washington. But when I travel to India, this phone comes with me. That is an example of a highly trusted ally and friend. I can't do that in China."

During the conversation, Daines highlighted that India stands as a country that could rival China's innovation network in partnership with the US.

"The only hope we have thinking about globally to compete with that, to build the scale, is gonna be India plus the United States," the Republican senator said.

"We need a high-trust counterpoint as we think about what's going on with China," he stated.

Daines said that although the US cannot disassociate with China, it can prioritise de-risking its operations while simultaneously creating dependable strategic alliances.

"We can't disengage from China. We need to engage; we need to de-risk," he said, adding, "But it begs the question: so what are we going to do proactively as we think about strategic partnerships and opportunities?" he said during the conversation with Raj Subramaniam, the president and CEO of FedEx.

Trump Officials Threw Chinese Gifts Before Leaving Beijing

When US President Donald Trump was in Beijing in May, there were heightened cybersecurity precautions for the US delegation. Trump and accompanying officials left behind personal cellphones.

They instead chose to take restricted "clean" devices, temporary laptops and controlled communication systems designed to reduce risks of surveillance and hacking in China.

Officials told Fox News that the measures are taken keeping in mind the long-standing concerns within the US government, which considers China "one of the world's most aggressive cyber environments".

Read | Why Trump's Delegation Entered China Without Personal Phones

Before returning, the team discarded all Chinese-issued phones, credentials, and gifts to prevent spyware or hidden tracking devices from entering US systems

He said that the bilateral equation between the US and India is important not just for the two democracies but even globally.

"The relationship that we have between the United States and India is not only important for our two countries. I think it's important for the world," Daines said.

