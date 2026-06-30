India Visit Was Among Trump's Best Bilateral Tours: Ex-US Diplomat To NDTV

Former US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said the India-US relationship has regained momentum despite periodic strains and believes a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement would elevate ties to a new level. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Juster said the partnership remained resilient because cooperation continued to expand across technology, defence, energy and healthcare.

"I think the relationship is back on track. It's a very strong, enduring relationship. Even as things can go up and down from time to time, our technology ties, our defence ties, our ties in energy, healthcare -- all aspects of the relationship continue to move forward," he said.

"It's not uncommon to have strains from time to time, but as you heard earlier today with both ambassadors, I think the relationship is moving in the right direction."

Asked about the proposed India-US trade agreement, Juster said concluding the deal should be viewed not only through an economic lens but also as a strategic imperative.

"We have a strong economic relationship, but I've long felt that having a trade deal would elevate it even further. We seem to be very close. Each side has to look at the strategic value of our trade relationship to move it forward. The fact is, the United States is India's largest market, and I think it behoves India to close a trade deal with us," he said.

On the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion, Juster said both countries should continue expanding commerce even if the target takes longer than expected.

"Well, this has been an aspiration for a number of years. It's always good to reach for the stars. Hopefully we can achieve it, but if we don't, we'll continue to move the trade volume forward. And that's what's occurred year after year," he said.

Juster also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with improving India's business climate and attracting greater foreign investment.

"I think Prime Minister Modi has been supporting making it easier to do business. That's been a big goal of his."

"And trying to attract foreign investment. I think he's now committed... to escalating and elevating the trade relationship," the diplomat said.

Looking ahead to a possible visit by President Donald Trump to India next year, Juster recalled Trump's previous visit as one of the highlights of his presidency.

"I know from my time in India that President Trump had a wonderful visit. It was well received on both sides. He told me it was among, if not his best international trips as president. And I think he looks forward to going back and having another terrific time," he said.

When asked whether Trump still remembered the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahmedabad, Juster replied, "Absolutely."

"Namaste Trump with over a hundred thousand people in the stadium. That was a spectacle. It was incredible," he said.