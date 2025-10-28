What Is Grokipedia? Elon Musk's New AI-Powered Rival To Wikipedia

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has launched Grokipedia, an early version of its AI-powered online encyclopedia, claiming it was already superior to Wikipedia even in its earliest form.

He said the current version, labelled 0.1, was just the beginning and that the upcoming 1.0 version would be significantly more advanced.

Despite being in its nascent stage, the Tesla founder wrote on X, "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia imo."

https://t.co/op5s4ZiSwh version 0.1 is now live.



Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2025

The platform, launched on October 27, had a turbulent start. Grokipedia went offline a few hours after going live, likely due to heavy traffic or technical issues. It was restored and is reportedly hosting over 8.85 lakh articles.

What is Grokipedia?

Grokipedia is an AI-powered encyclopedia developed by xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence company. Grokipedia is connected to Grok, the AI chatbot available to premium users on Musk's platform X.

Musk has often accused Wikipedia of being biased because its content is edited by users who may add their own opinions. In his earlier statements, he said that Grokipedia was meant to be a major upgrade to the community-edited format of Wikipedia, as it would utilize artificial intelligence to gather and verify data.

Users can't directly edit pages on Grokipedia like they can on Wikipedia. Instead, they can only suggest corrections through a feedback form that appears on the site.

Grokipedia faces bias concerns

Although Musk claims that Grokipedia will eliminate bias and bureaucracy, some users have noticed that articles or details critical of US President Donald Trump or Musk are missing from the platform.

According to NBC News, Grokipedia's page on US President Donald Trump does not mention reports about him receiving a luxury jet from Qatar or promoting a Trump-themed cryptocurrency token, as both of these are included in Wikipedia's detailed section on Trump's conflicts of interest.

Similarly, Grokipedia's page on Elon Musk skips any reference to his controversial hand gesture at a rally in January.