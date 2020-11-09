Wearing Mask "Not A Political Statement", Says Joe Biden

Joe Biden said that even as good news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial has emerged, "the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid is to wear a mask."

Wearing Mask 'Not A Political Statement', Says Joe Biden

"I implore you, wear a mask," Joe Biden said.

Wilmington:

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to wear masks, stressing it is "not a political statement" but the most important step they can take to prevent spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"I implore you, wear a mask.... A mask is not a political statement but it is a good way to start pulling the country together," Biden said in Wilmington after holding a virtual briefing with his Covid-19 advisory council.

Biden, who himself has routinely worn face coverings while campaigning and out in public, said that even as good news of a successful coronavirus vaccine trial has emerged, "the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spread of Covid is to wear a mask."

Newsbeep

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
Joe BidenCOVID-19masks

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india