Watch: US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Interacts With Indian-Origin Supporter In Tamil

The video accumulated more than 431,000 views and over 5,600 likes.

A video of US Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy telling an Indian-origin supporter that he can speak Tamil has gone viral on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Ramaswamy shared the clip in which the man is seen interacting with him and telling him that he hoped he would become the President of the United States in future. The man also informs Mr Ramaswamy that he is from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, which prompted a Tamil conversation between the two.

"We've been tricked into "celebrating" all the ways we are "diverse." But we forget all the ways we're really just the same: bound by a common set of ideals as Americans. E Pluribus Unum," Mr Ramaswamy wrote on X while sharing the clip.

Watch the video below:

We've been tricked into “celebrating” all the ways we are “diverse.” But we forget all the ways we're really just the same: bound by a common set of ideals as Americans. E Pluribus Unum. pic.twitter.com/yAYRhZILXI — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 24, 2023

"I have no questions for you, but I wish you all the best. Hopefully, I see you as the United States," the Indian-origin man could be heard telling Mr Ramaswamy in the video. "Thank You, man. I appreciate that. It means a lot" Mr Ramaswamy said, in response.

Then, as the man told Mr Ramaswamy that he was from Vellore, the US Presidential candidate immediately replied, "Naanum Tamil peshuven (even I speak Tamil)". The man then told Mr Ramaswamy that he wanted him to be the President of the United States. "Neenga kandipa thalaivar aaganum (You should become the United States President)," the man said.

Mr Ramaswamy then clarified to the man that his Tamil was more of the type spoken in Palakkad, Kerala and urged him to help gather more steam for his Presidential candidacy.

Also Read | Tech CEO Who Featured In 'Forbes 30 Under 30' List Found Dead In US

The clip was shared on Sunday and since then it has accumulated more than 431,000 views and over 5,600 likes. It has sparked a lot of positive reactions from people of Indian origin.

"Indeed. Vivek fits in perfectly for the US President," wrote one user. "Smart man! Vivek can speak multiple languages...how refreshing," said another.

"This man is still so genuine, humble and connected to his roots. See the smile when Tamil Nadu was mentioned and he even spoke some Tamil. Vivek for President!" commented a third user. "I'm from Tamil Nadu, and my hometown is Palakkad. I'm delighted to witness Vivek's inclusivity, embracing all races and religions. I hope that one day he becomes a president," wrote another.

Vivek Ramaswamy was born to Tamil-speaking Brahmin parents who have their origins in Palakkad, Kerala. His parents migrated to the United States from Kerala and worked at a General Electric plant in Ohio.