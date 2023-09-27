26-Year-Old Tech CEO In US Found Dead With Signs Of Blunt-Force Trauma: Police

Ms LaPere was featured on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list earlier this year.

A 26-year-old tech CEO in the United States was found dead at an apartment complex on Monday with signs of blunt-force trauma to her head, CNN reported. Pava LaPere, who co-founded the data-curating company EcoMap Technologies, was discovered dead in an apartment in the Mount Vernon neighbourhood by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD). Cops are now looking for a 32-year-old suspect in the murder of Ms LaPere, Jason Dean Billingsley.

According to CNN, officers responded to a call for service at an apartment complex at around 11:30am on Monday. Upon arriving, they found Ms LePere with severe head injuries. Police have not released any further information on her death. The medical examiner's office took possession of the body, and an examination is pending, cops said.

According to officials, the suspect, Jason Dean Billingsley, is wanted for first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and additional charges. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. "This individual will kill and he will rape. He will do anything he can to cause harm," Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley warned during a press conference.

Ms LaPere's tech company announced her death in a statement on Tuesday, saying it was an "unimaginable tragedy" and that the circumstances surrounding her death were "deeply distressing". In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), EcoMap Technologies said that Ms LaPere was "not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader".

It is with profound sadness and shock that EcoMap announces the passing of our CEO, Pava LaPere. We'll honor her legacy; please keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/W8PKWOCKt3 — EcoMap Technologies | The Ecosystem Company (@EcoMapTech) September 26, 2023

"Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do," EcoMap said.

According to CNN, Ms LaPere was featured on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list for social impact this year due to her startup company. In August, the firm said it had reached nearly $8 million in financing.