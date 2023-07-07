'Wanted Flying Cars, Instead...': Jack Dorsey's Jibe As Meta Launches Threads

"Lliterally your fault mate," said a user.

Threads, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's new social media app to dethrone Elon Musk's Twitter, has already secured 30 million downloads as of today. On the app, people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. The app will also let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram. Amid this, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey took a swipe at Mr Zuckerberg's latest product over the similarity it shares with the microblogging platform.

He took to the microblogging platform and said, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones" in response to a post that pointed out that there are several social media networks which look similar to Twitter. The applications in the post included Meta's Threads, Twitter, Jack Dorsey's new platform Bluesky, Mastodon and Post News.

“We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones.” https://t.co/MavyysZCcP — jack (@jack) July 6, 2023

A user stated that Mr Dorsey made "two of the seven clones". The Twitter Founder replied that Bluesky and Nostr "are protocols that Twitter can build upon". He added that they "would remove some constraints and burden. Not competitive." He also said that BlueSky is a protocol that anyone can build upon. "Not a clone," he asserted.

Billionaire Elon Musk also replied to his post with a laughing emoji. In another tweet, he said, "But Mark will always remain Mark."

Since being shared, his post has amassed 11.8 million views and over 42,000 likes.

"literally your fault mate," said a user.

"I'm thinking of selling a course on: 'How to build a Twitter'," said another person.

A third user added, "Social media apps are the new crypto."

"We wanted flying cars, instead we got fragile billionaires," remarked a person.

Another person stated, "I wonder whose fault that might be."

"Wouldn't have been needed if Elon hadn't killed the original," said a user.