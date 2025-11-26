Advertisement

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Hong Kong, Many Trapped

Wang Fuk Court is a housing complex made up of eight blocks, providing close to 2,000 residential units.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Hong Kong, Many Trapped
Several towers around the blazing tower have bamboo scaffolding on their exterior

A fire engulfed a residential building in Hong Kong's northern Tai Po district on Wednesday, with plumes of thick grey smoke billowing out as emergency services battled to subdue the blaze.

Several people are trapped inside, public broadcaster RTHK reported, citing police, while one man has suffered serious burns, it said.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: REUTERS

The fire department said it received reports at 2:51 p.m. local time that a fire had broken out in Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po. It was upgraded to a No. 4 alarm at 3:34 p.m.

Wang Fuk Court is a housing complex made up of eight blocks, providing close to 2,000 residential units. Several towers around the blazing tower have bamboo scaffolding on their exterior.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hong Kong Fire, Hong Kong Building Fire, Hong Kong
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com