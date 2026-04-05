He Stopped A Thief At A British Supermarket, It Cost Him His 17-Year Career

A 54-year-old employee at Waitrose has lost his job after stopping a shoplifter at a London store, bringing an end to his 17-year career, according to The Metro.

Walker Smith said the incident happened at the Clapham Junction branch when a customer alerted him that a man had filled a bag with Lindt Gold Bunny Easter eggs. Smith said he recognised the man as a repeat offender and stepped in to recover the stolen items.

According to the news report, he grabbed the bag, but a brief struggle followed as the shoplifter tried to take it back. The bag tore, chocolates fell to the floor, and the suspect ran out of the store. Smith admitted he later threw a broken piece of chocolate in frustration, though he said it was not aimed at anyone.

Smith said he had been warned earlier not to confront shoplifters, but growing frustration over frequent thefts pushed him to act. He claimed such incidents had become common, with limited security staff on certain days.

A few days later, he was called into a meeting and dismissed. Smith said he apologised and described the store as "like family", but the decision stood. He added that he is now worried about paying rent after recently moving into his own flat.

Retail crime has been rising across the UK, with over 5 lakh shoplifting cases recorded in England and Wales in the past year. Industry groups say many retail workers face abuse and pressure while dealing with theft.

Waitrose said its policies are designed to protect staff and customers, adding that employees are expected to follow safety rules and avoid situations that could put lives at risk.