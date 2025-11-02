"Sorry, I Forgot to Pay": Indian Woman Allegedly Caught Shoplifting At US Store

A young Indian woman in the US was allegedly caught shoplifting clothes, including men's items, which she intended to send to her brother. She reportedly told police that she had taken the items for her brother back in India, who was fond of 'Made in USA' products but couldn't afford them. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the woman crying and apologsing to police officers after after being accused of taking clothing items without payment. She claimed she forgot to pay for the items, pleading with police not to handcuff her and begging them to "give her a chance."

Despite her reluctance, the woman was eventually handcuffed and taken to the police station. She may face felony retail theft charges, according to reports.

Details such as her identity, the store's exact location, and the value of the stolen items have not been officially confirmed. Authorities are currently investigating the case.

The video led to widespread condemnation on social media, with many users expressing embarrassment and arguing that such actions tarnish the image of the Indian community abroad.

One user wrote, "Why do they steal from the US. And from other countries where they travel. They steal from 5 star hotels and supermarkets and even jewellery shops. And guess these are highly educated 1% Indians who can afford foreign education and foreign travel."

Another commented, "Cases of Indians caught shoplifting abroad have sparked outrage online & led to warnings from US authorities. Such acts damage the reputation of the entire diaspora. No amount of political symbolism or appeals can override local laws as crime is crime and legal consequences are real."

In May, another Indian woman was investigated in the US for allegedly stealing merchandise worth about Rs 1.1 lakh from a Target in Illinois. She reportedly spent more than seven hours inside the store before attempting to leave with a cart full of unpaid items. Police bodycam footage showed the woman apologising and offering to pay, saying, "I am really sorry to bother you if it is. I am not from this country. I am not going to stay here." A police officer responded, "Are you allowed to steal things in India? I did not think so."