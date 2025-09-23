Singapore Influencer Given Electronic Tag, Curfew For Shoplifting Items Worth Rs 43,000

A 30-year-old Singapore influencer has been ordered to wear an electronic tag and follow a night curfew after admitting to stealing over S$600 worth of goods from Don Don Donki. According to Straits Times, Genie Yamaguchi received a three-month Day Reporting Order (DRO), which requires her to regularly report to a supervision centre and stay indoors from 10 pm to 6 am daily. This community-based sentence allows her to avoid a fine or jail term.

Yamaguchi, who runs a preserved flower service and a beauty aesthetics clinic, pleaded guilty to shoplifting 27 items, including beauty products, bags, and food, totalling S$628.90 (Rs 43,483). She has since reimbursed the retailer.

The court considered her cooperation and lack of criminal history when issuing the DRO, which includes a counselling and rehabilitation program.

The incident happened on August 25 when Genie Yamaguchi and her friend, Lee Suet Keay Cheryl, stole 27 items valued at S$628.90 from Don Don Donki's Orchard Central outlet around 2:30 am. The stolen goods included beauty products, bags, and food, such as Colorrose Queen's Cameo Blush priced at S$30.90, Melano CC Brightening Essences worth S$25 each, and a Sanrio tote bag valued at S$67.90. They loaded the items into a cart and left without paying, taking advantage of the store's 24-hour operation. A staff member recognised them later, leading to their arrest on September 3 and subsequent court case.

Yamaguchi, an influencer with 14,800 Instagram followers, pleaded guilty to the theft. According to Shin Min Daily News, a staff member recognised them and alerted the manager after reviewing CCTV footage that confirmed the theft.

Given her clean record, the prosecution requested an assessment for a Day Reporting Order (DRO) to consider her eligibility. On September 23, her lawyer, Joyce Khoo, stated that Yamaguchi deeply regrets her actions and has promised not to re-offend. Yamaguchi hasn't commented publicly on the case.

DRO is a community-based sentence involving counselling and rehabilitation.