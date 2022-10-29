Video: 'Song's In Farsi' - Coldplay Sings To Support Iran Protesters

Coldplay performing "Baraye" at a concert in Buenos Aires.

British rock band Coldplay was joined on stage by Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani in Buenos Aires to sing the anthem of Iranian youth protesting against the killings of youths in a widely documented crackdown on demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

Iran has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women.

The song they sang was "Baraye", in Persian, by Iranina pop singer Shervin Hajipour that has become the anthem of Iranian youth.

"This song is in Farsi so I can't really sing it. But we are gonna sing it together and we send it with love from Buenos Aires," vocalist Chris Martin said minutes befoe the performance.

The concert was shown around the world on Voice of America (VOA).

@coldplay surprised with a recital of #shervin_hajipour#baraye, a song that went viral during Iran's recent protests.@coldplay were performing live at Buenos Aires.

It brought me to tears watching it live in a theater in Chicago.@Golshifteh sings!

You folks are class!

Thanks! pic.twitter.com/DH2JPGU2PU — Moh Hosseinioun (@MohHosseinioun) October 29, 2022

Coldplay brought out Golshifteh during their concert and sang Baraye By Shervin Hajipour. This genuinely brought tears to my eyes… this is huge. if you think only iranians can support this movement then look at coldplay as an example pic.twitter.com/tSAtdX3IjF — eli (@DatBitchEli) October 29, 2022

