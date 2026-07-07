Venezuela Earthquake: Death Count Rises To 3,535, Over 16,700 Injured

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 3,535, with more than 16,700 injured in the disaster, according to updated official figures released on Monday.

The June 24 disaster flattened entire neighborhoods in La Guaira north of the capital Caracas, and thousands are still reported missing.

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