Venezuela Earthquake: Death Count Rises To 2,645, Over 12,600 Injured

The death toll from Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes has risen to 2,645, with more than 12,600 injured, according to new officia figures released on Friday.

Thousands more are reported still missing after the June 24 shocks that toppled dozens of apartment complexes, mostly in the coastal La Guaira area north of the capital Caracas.

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