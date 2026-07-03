Indian Sailor's Organs Missing From Repatriated Body, New Delhi Seeks Answers From Venezuela

India has reacted to the allegations of removal of organs from the remains of an Indian seafarer, who allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Venezuela in May. The Indian embassy in Caracas said it has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the circumstances surrounding the death of 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan and the handling of his body.

"The Embassy of India, Caracas, has sought a thorough investigation by Venezuelan authorities into the desecration and removal of organs of the remains of the late Shri Rakesh Chauhan. Mission has continued to pursue this matter with the concerned local authorities since the incident came to light," India in Venezuela said in a post on X.

The Case

The mystery around the death of an Indian seafarer has intensified after his body was repatriated from the South American country. Chauhan's family has alleged that almost all internal organs of the sailor, including the brain, heart, and lungs, were missing.

The allegations prompted the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Taking to its X account, FSUI noted that Chauhan's remains were sent to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities.

"The family demanded a re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body. Brain -- Missing, Heart -- Missing, Both Lungs -- Missing, Liver, Kidneys, Spleen, Pancreas, Stomach, Intestines --ALL Missing, Thyroid, Hyoid, Larynx and Trachea -- Missing," the post read.

"Body showed extensive prior stitching (22 stitches neck to pubic symphysis + 21 stitches ear to ear). No antemortem injuries noted. Body kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. Cause of death: Could not be determined (all organs absent)," it added.

The sailor's body said that the condition of the remains raises questions on transparency, the treatment of Indian workers abroad, and the responsibilities of foreign authorities.

"This is unacceptable. Seafarers are becoming scapegoats. We demand a full investigation and accountability from Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, [and a] complete autopsy report, circumstances of death, and justice + compensation for the family," the body said.

What Autopsy Revealed

In Deoria, a team of doctors examined the body in the presence of the police but refused to conduct a post-mortem, stating that it appeared an autopsy had already been performed and they could not proceed without an official order. A post-mortem was subsequently conducted following an order from the District Magistrate (DM), revealing that all of Chauhan's internal organs were missing.

In their autopsy report, doctors in Deoria noted that "both eyes and mouth close, incision and stitched present from (Chauhan's) neck to pubic symphysis (22 stitches present), length 60cm present, incision and stitched present from left ear to right earin occipital region (21 stitches present) length 20cm, body blue in colour peeling of in some part of body, body kept in deepfreezes from 07-05-2026 to 05-06-2026."

"Cranium and spinal cord (Brain must be exposed in every case. Spinal cord need not be examined except in case of injury to vertebral column/Spinal cord)," it noted.

The report further noted that Chauhan's meninges and vessels were missing. Along with it, his brain, Thyroid, hyoid bone, larynx and trachea, pleura (cavity), his heart, both lungs, pericardium, coronary arteries and large blood vessels, both intestines and even the stomach, gallbladder, spleen, and kidneys are also missing.

Why Organs Are Removed From Body

Most organs like the heart, gallbladder, and kidneys are often removed as part of the first autopsy for testing. However, the issue gained prominence as neither the Venezuelan authorities nor Chauhan's company provided any clear explanation about how he died.

The Venezuelan authorities also did not hand over an autopsy report or details of the circumstances surrounding his death.