US Travellers Warned Not To Use Dating Apps After Kidnapping Of Americans In Mexico

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The US Consulate General in Guadalajara warns Americans about dating app risks in Mexico. Reports indicate that US citizens have been targeted for kidnappings after meeting on these platforms. Victims' families have faced extortion demands to secure their loved ones’ release, according to the alert.

The US Consulate General in Guadalajara has issued a warning to Americans about the risks of using dating apps in Mexico, following reports of kidnappings. According to Newsweek, US citizens have been targeted by individuals they met on dating apps in areas like Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit, with the violence not confined to a specific geographic region.

According to the Pew Research Centre, about three in 10 Americans have used a dating app, making them a popular way to meet partners. However, the growing use of these apps has also led to an increase in scams and other crimes, highlighting the potential risks associated with online dating.

"Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release," the security alert said.

The US Consulate advised extreme caution when meeting someone from a dating app in Mexico, recommending familiarity with local travel guidelines. According to the US State Department's travel advisory, Jalisco is classified as "Level 3: Reconsider Travel" due to crime and kidnapping, while Nayarit is classified as "Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution" due to crime.

"Travellers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur," the alert said..

"If faced with immediate security threats, please contact local police by dialling 911 on any telephone. US citizens in need of emergency consular services should contact their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate," the alert added.

Officials gave the following recommendations to stay safe: