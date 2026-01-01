US Embassy's "Significant Criminal Penalties" Warning For Illegal Immigrants

As US President Donald Trump prepares for a more aggressive immigration crackdown in 2026, the United States Embassy in India has warned migrants that breaking the country's law will be punished with "significant criminal penalties". The embassy stressed that Team Trump is "committed" to ending illegal immigration to the United States.

"If you break US law, you will be punished with significant criminal penalties. The Trump administration is committed to ending illegal immigration to the United States and protecting our nation's borders and our citizens," the embassy said in a post on X.

The warning comes at a time when thousands of Indians are stuck in India due to the ongoing H-1B and H-4 visa appointment delays. The US is also set to increase the immigration and border-related fees starting today as part of the mandatory annual adjustments required under the "One Big Beautiful Bill", officially known as HR-1.

Trump's 2026 Immigration Plans

Trump is preparing for a more aggressive immigration crackdown in 2026 with billions in new funding, including by raiding more workplaces – even as backlash builds ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Trump has already surged immigration agents into major US cities, where they swept through neighbourhoods and clashed with residents. While federal agents this year conducted some high-profile raids on businesses, they largely avoided raiding farms, factories and other businesses that are economically important but known to employ immigrants without legal status.

ICE and Border Patrol will get $170 billion in additional funds through September 2029 – a huge surge of funding over their existing annual budgets of about $19 billion after the Republican-controlled Congress passed a massive spending package in July, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Administration officials reportedly said they plan to hire thousands more agents, open new detention centres, pick up more immigrants in local jails and partner with outside companies to track down people without legal status. The expanded deportation plans come despite growing signs of political backlash ahead of next year's midterm elections.