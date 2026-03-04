US Struck Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Coast: Report

The United States military carried out a strike that hit an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, three US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the officials, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was carried out by a US military submarine.

Earlier, Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 people who were on board the ship and recovered several bodies from the sea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)