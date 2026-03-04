Advertisement

US Struck Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Coast: Report

The United States military carried out a strike that hit an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, three US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Struck Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Coast: Report
The United States military carried out a strike that hit an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast

The United States military carried out a strike that hit an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, three US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the officials, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was carried out by a US military submarine.

Earlier, Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 people who were on board the ship and recovered several bodies from the sea.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
US Iran Airstrike, Us Iran Air Attack, US Iran Airstrikes
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com