US Strike Targets Al-Qaeda-Linked 'Senior' Terrorist In Syria: Military

US Attack Syria:

The United States carried out a strike in Syria's Idlib province on Monday that targeted a senior leader of an Al-Qaeda aligned militant group, the U.S. military said.

The strikes targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a "senior leader" of Al Qaeda aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was traveling alone on a motorcycle, the U.S. military statement said.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

