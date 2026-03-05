"Historic First": PrSM Missiles Launched By US During Operation Epic Fury

The United States military has used Lockheed Martin-made long-range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) in combat for the first time as part of Operation Epic Fury against Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) called the launch a "historic first" that provides the Joint Force with an "unrivalled deep strike capability."

"In a historic first, long-range Precision Strike Missiles (PrSMs) were used in combat during Operation Epic Fury," CENTCOM wrote in a post on X. Footage shows a PrSM being fired from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) in a desert setting. The missiles can also be launched from an M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). CENTCOM did not provide details on the specific targets.

"I just could not be prouder of our men and women in uniform leveraging innovation to create dilemmas for the enemy," said CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper.

About The PrSM Used In Op Epic Fury

The PrSM used is part of the Increment 1 programme, designed to replace Lockheed Martin's MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and capable of striking targets at least 500 km away.

Future versions of the missile, including Increment 2 with a multimode seeker and Increment 3 with enhanced lethality payloads, are under development. The Army is also exploring designs for a PrSM Increment 4 and 5, which could reach ranges beyond 1,000 km.

PrSM is launched from existing artillery platforms, including the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS). Each launcher pod can carry two missiles, giving units greater firepower with fewer reloads.

The missile uses solid rocket propellant and advanced navigation systems, including GPS and inertial guidance, to hit targets accurately over long distances, even in challenging weather conditions.

Flight tests for the PrSM began several years ago, and by late 2023, the Army started early fielding of the first missiles.

Weapons Used During Operation Epic Fury

Operation Epic Fury has also seen the use of B-2 bombers, F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, and the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone, modelled after the Shahed-136 drones used by Iran.

Ground-based systems like Patriot and Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), along with other counter-drone weapons, have also been deployed. CENTCOM reported that targets have included command centres, missile and drone sites, Iranian naval vessels, airfields, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facilities.

Iran's retaliatory strikes have hit US bases in Gulf nations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.