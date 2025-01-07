Advertisement

US Records 1st Human Bird Flu Death: Health Authorities

The patient, aged over 65, had been hospitalized for a respiratory ailment, and was the first serious case of human infection of the H5N1 virus to be detected in the United States.

US Records 1st Human Bird Flu Death: Health Authorities
The first human death linked to bird flu has been reported in the United States. (Representational)
Washington:

The first human death linked to bird flu has been reported in the United States, health authorities in the state of Louisiana said Monday, adding that the patient was elderly and suffered from other pathologies.

The patient, aged over 65, had been hospitalized for a respiratory ailment, and was the first serious case of human infection of the H5N1 virus to be detected in the United States. Despite this death, the public health risk posed by bird flu remains "low," the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

