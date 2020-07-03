US Prosecutors Would 'Welcome' Prince Andrew Testimony After Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents in New Hampshire on Thursday

The US prosecutor investigating Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes said she would welcome the testimony of Britain's Prince Andrew following the arrest of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in the case Thursday.

"We would like to have the benefit of his statement," said Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss, referring to Queen Elizabeth II's second son.

Her office has accused the British royal of failing to cooperate with their investigation into his former friend Epstein and the late financier's accomplices, an allegation the prince denies.

Maxwell was arrested by FBI agents in New Hampshire on Thursday morning and charged with sex trafficking minors for her ex-boyfriend Epstein, who killed himself in prison last year while awaiting trial.

