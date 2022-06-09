US Military Aircraft Crashes In California: Report

A military aircraft crashed in southern California on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Marines said.

There was no immediate word on casualties, but the military denied reports the aircraft had been carrying radioactive material when it came down near Glamis, just 20 miles (35 kilometers) from the Mexican border.

"We can confirm that an aircraft belonging to 3d Marine Aircraft Wing crashed near Glamis," a spokesman told AFP.

"Military and civilian first responders are on site. Contrary to social media rumors, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft."

The nearby Marine Corps Air Station Yuma is home to a number of MV-22 Ospreys.

The Osprey is a so-called "vertical takeoff and landing" aircraft that has rotary wings which can be directed upward to give it the maneuverability of a helicopter, or forward to give it the range of a plane.

The US military has suffered a number of crashes with the aircraft, including an accident in Norway in March that left four Marines dead.

