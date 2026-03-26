US Man Jailed For Breaking Into Woman's House And 'Sucking On Her Toes'

A US man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her by "sucking on her toes" while she was sleeping. The Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office stated that Cristian Solorio, a 28-year-old from Modesto, California, was convicted of stalking and breaking into a residence with the intent to commit a sex act.

"Solorio was given the maximum sentence under California Law of 6 years and 8 months in state prison," the state prosecutors said.

Solorio first saw the victim at her workplace in February last year. He became obsessed with the victim and would show up at her work multiple times a day and loiter outside the workplace to contact her.

Solorio asked the victim out several times and sent her a letter where he stated he wanted to take her to Mexico. This harassment went on for several weeks.

On the night of May 21, 2025, Solorio went to the victim's house, and after her father left the home, he broke in, the DA's office said. The woman woke up to find Solorio in her bedroom, sucking her toes, according to prosecutors.

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Solorio Arrested

Though she was terrified, the victim managed to talk to Solorio in a friendly manner in an attempt to keep him calm and de-escalate the situation. Other family members eventually went into the woman's room and demanded that Solorio leave.

"The victim called 911 and the Sheriff's Special Victims Unit immediately began an investigation. During the investigation, Solorio was identified and apprehended. Solorio admitted to breaking into the home to contact the victim," the DA said.

Apart from the more than six-year prison sentence in connection with the incident, Solorio is also facing separate federal charges related to drug trafficking