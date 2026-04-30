US Prep School Teacher, 27, Jailed For Sex With Minor Student She Tutored

A US prep school teacher who admitted to having sex with a student while tutoring at his house and videotaping the obscene act has been handed a lengthy prison sentence. On Tuesday (Apr 28), Jocelyn Sanroman, 27, of Pontiac, Michigan, was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The alleged sexual relationship took place in 2023 when Sanroman was teaching at Oakside Prep Academy in Waterford Township. The illicit affair only came to light after Sanroman told a coworker about the sexual encounter. The coworker informed police, leading to Sanroman's arrest and the subsequent court proceedings.

Judge Cheryl Matthews, overseeing the case, expressed shock that Sanroman not only had sex with the student but also filmed the illegal act in his home, according to a report in the New York Post.

"This is serious risk-taking behaviour, taking advantage of a minor and videotaping. You're having sex with a minor at his home, right? And it's just disgusting," Matthews said, before probing Sanroman: "What do you have to say? What were you thinking?"

The disgraced teacher replied: "Not my best thinking."

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Mental Health Issues

Sanroman's attorney stepped in and told the judge that she had unaddressed mental health issues, which played a role in her decision-making.

"She made a tremendous error of judgment here. A lot of it has to do with her own mental health issues. She's going to have to undertake that on her own. She understands that, and she's working forward and trying to do her best to become a better person."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald applauded the coworker for protecting other students, emphasising Sanroman is accused of using her position "to exploit a minor victim," representing the "ultimate breach of trust".

"This defendant is accused of using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim. These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community," said McDonald.

During the hearing, the prosecutors read a statement by the victim's mother, who stated that her son had become 'more withdrawn' and avoided people due to the fear and attention caused by the case.