US Man Arrested For Threatening Murder After Being Denied Pepsi

A US man's aggressive pursuit of a soda has led to his arrest after he allegedly tried to barge into a woman's bedroom while demanding a Pepsi. Identified as 47-year-old Brian Champagne, the Seymour, Missouri resident also reportedly threatened the victim's son during the confrontation, which was recorded on video. He now faces first-degree stalking charges in Wright County.

The victim called the police just before 7:30 pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 28), asking for help, according to a report in US Weekly. After the officers arrived, they tried talking to Champagne, who was described as "uncooperative" and "argumentative". He kept asking the police why they were being so "rude" to him and why she was being treated as a "criminal".

The victim said Champagne tried “fighting” her son, but there was no contact as she separated the two men. The woman said she had video proof of Champagne trying to enter her bedroom. The clip shows Champagne demanding the soft drink whilst stating he was going to beat the boy's head in and "kill him".

After the alleged confrontation, Champagne, as well as the victim and her son, went back to separate areas of the home. Eventually, the victim said that she allowed Champagne's mother to enter her room to retrieve a refreshing Pepsi.

Relationship Unclear

It remains unclear from the court documents how Champagne and the victim knew each other or why they were seemingly sharing a residence.

"The statement did not indicate how old the victim's son is and did not explain why Champagne's mother was present," the report highlighted.

Champagne is in the Wright County Jail with a $5,000 bond, with a hearing scheduled for Monday (Feb 2).