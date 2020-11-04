US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Trump, Biden Win 17 States Each In Tight Race To White House: Reports

US Elections 2020: The US will choose between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. (File)

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday -- and then a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in 14 states including Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.

Joe Biden has captured 12 states including his home state Delaware and big prize New York, plus the US capital Washington. As with Donald Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called.

More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported news agency AFP.

Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election 2020:

Nov 04, 2020 09:40 (IST) Twitter, Facebook Suspend Some Accounts Over US Election Misinformation

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc on Tuesday suspended several recently created and mostly right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the hotly contested U.S. election for violating their policies.

Nov 04, 2020 09:33 (IST) JustIn| Joe Biden Wins California, Oregon, Washington: Report



Nov 04, 2020 08:21 (IST) Joe Biden At 126 Electoral Votes, Donald Trump At 89: Report

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

Donald Trump (89) Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Mississippi (6)

North Dakota (3)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

Joe Biden (126) Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

New York (29)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)



Nov 04, 2020 08:07 (IST) JustIn| Donald Trump Wins South Carolina: Report

Nov 04, 2020 08:00 (IST) Joe Biden leading in: Ohio

Texas



Nov 04, 2020 07:59 (IST) Donald Trump leading in: West Virginia

Florida



Nov 04, 2020 07:55 (IST) JustIn| Joe Biden Wins In Colorado: Reports

Nov 04, 2020 07:52 (IST) Joe Biden at 117 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 80: Report

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

Donald Trump (80)

Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Indiana (11) Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6) North Dakota (3) Oklahoma (7) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) West Virginia (5) Wyoming (3)

Joe Biden (117)

Connecticut (7) Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Illinois (20) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New Jersey (14) New York (29) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3) Virginia (13)

Nov 04, 2020 07:41 (IST) JustIn| Donald Trump Wins North And South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana: Report

Nov 04, 2020 07:35 (IST) JustIn| Joe Biden Wins New York: Reports

Nov 04, 2020 07:25 (IST) Joe Biden at 88 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 63: Reports

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

Donald Trump (63) Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Mississippi (6)

Oklahoma (7)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Joe Biden (88) Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Nov 04, 2020 07:18 (IST) These States Could Decide The US Presidential Election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Nov 04, 2020 07:15 (IST) Joe Biden Wins In Illinois, Rhode Island: Report

Nov 04, 2020 07:14 (IST) Donald Trump Takes Alabama And Mississippi: Report

Nov 04, 2020 07:03 (IST) Joe Biden Wins In Connecticut: Report

Nov 04, 2020 06:56 (IST) List of US electoral votes based on reports

So far, Joe Biden has 57 electoral votes and Donald Trump 42. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media.

Donald Trump -- 42 Indiana: 11 Kentucky: 8 Oklahoma: 7 Tennessee: 11 West Virginia: 5

Joe Biden -- 57 Delaware: 3 District of Columbia: 3 Maryland: 10 Massachusetts: 11 New Jersey: 14 Vermont: 3 Virginia: 13

Nov 04, 2020 06:48 (IST) Donald Trump wins Tennessee, Joe Biden wins New Jersey: Reports

Donald Trump has won Tennessee while democratic candidate Joe Biden has won in New Jersey, according to US media projections.

Nov 04, 2020 06:46 (IST) US Senate Republican leader McConnell wins re-election: Report

US Senate Republican leader McConnell has won re-election in Kentucky, according to reports.

Nov 04, 2020 06:39 (IST) Joe Biden wins Delaware, district of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts

US media projected winners in several expected states after polls closed, with Joe Biden winning home state of Delaware, district of Columbia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Nov 04, 2020 06:36 (IST) Close race in Florida between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Early results showed a tight race in US battleground states Tuesday as Joe Biden hopes that a polarized electorate will defeat President Donald Trump in the face of a deadly pandemic.

Preliminary figures showed a deeply divided nation and mixed signs for each candidate, with Joe Biden appearing to underperform in the crucial state of Florida as Trump made inroads in Cuban-American-dominated Miami.

But Biden was also outpacing Trump in suburban areas that have traditionally tilted to the president's Republican Party including around Atlanta in Georgia.

Nov 04, 2020 06:19 (IST) US electoral votes based on reports

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the networks' projections, according to news agency AFP.

Donald Trump - 24 Indiana: 11 Kentucky: 8 West Virginia: 5

Joe Biden - 16 Vermont: 3 Virginia: 13



Nov 04, 2020 06:15 (IST) Joe Biden wins in Virginia: Report

Democratic challenger Joe Biden wins in Virginia, say reports.

As polls began to close in 10 states in an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided United States, Edison Research projected Trump would win Indiana and the Associated Press called Kentucky for Trump, while Fox News projected Biden would win Vermont and Virginia.

Nov 04, 2020 06:14 (IST) Donald Trump wins West Virginia: Report

As the first election results trickled in, reports showed Donald Trump has won in West Virginia.

Nov 04, 2020 06:06 (IST) "Vote Him Out": Joe Biden Supporters Rally Outside White House

Nov 04, 2020 06:02 (IST) Donald Trump wins Kentucky: Reports

As polls closed in six US states, reports said Donald Trump has won in Kentucky.

So far, that gives Trump 19 electoral votes to three for Biden. The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

Nov 04, 2020 05:55 (IST) Joe Biden wins in Vermont: Reports

Reports said US Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won from Vermont, according to news agency AFP.

Nov 04, 2020 05:52 (IST) US Expected To Witness Highest Voter Turnout In A Century

Nov 04, 2020 05:40 (IST) Polls start to close in US presidential election

Polls in US battleground states began to close Tuesday, inching the contest between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden to its nail-biting conclusion, following a race fought in unprecedented conditions of a global pandemic and the most deeply divided electorate in decades.

At 7:00 pm (5:30 am IST), voting ended in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Virginia, Vermont and also Georgia, a formerly rock-solid Republican state that Biden's Democrats hope to flip.

Parts of Florida -- an even bigger electoral prize that routinely sees knife-edge elections -- were also closing at 7:00 pm. Polls in the rest of the state and also in Pennsylvania, another ground zero in US presidential contests, were closing at 8:00 pm (6:30 am IST).

Nov 04, 2020 05:35 (IST) Donald Trump wins Indiana, say reports

US President Donald Trump has won Indiana, news agency AFP quotes reports as results started coming in.

CNN and NBC have projected a win for Trump in Indiana.

Nov 04, 2020 05:13 (IST) "We Are Looking Really Good All Over": Donald Trump



WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 05:08 (IST) With Economic Worries, Pandemic Gripping US, Americans Cast Final Votes For President

In the final hours of an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided United States, Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden on a day with little of the disruption many had feared.

Voters, many wearing masks and maintaining social-distancing to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, experienced long lines in a few locales and short waits in many other places, reported news agency Reuters.

Nov 04, 2020 04:11 (IST) Surveillance Tightened On Streets Near White House Over Fears Of Protests

US law enforcement officers are monitoring the current situation on the streets surrounding the White House in Washington, which was fenced off ahead of the election day, a correspondent of news agency Sputnik, who is at the scene, reported. Several dozen law enforcement officers have been dispatched to the streets adjacent to the White House.

Many civilians, some with banners and posters, have taken to the streets of the US capital as voting in the presidential election continues. The police crew have, at the present time, not intervened to break up any activity, according to the correspondent.

A large non-scalable fence was erected around the perimeter of the White House ahead of Election Day. Parking restrictions were also brought into force in Washington, and the local authorities are prepared to temporarily close down streets should protests break out.

Nov 04, 2020 03:51 (IST) Next Year Will Be Greatest Economic Year In American History: Donald Trump



Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!



Find your polling place below. https://t.co/OODmll3Snt - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 03:48 (IST) If Elected, There Will Be No Red States, Blue States, Just United States Of America: Joe Biden

Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee

"I promise you this, as I'm running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I'm going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America," Biden said while addressing his supporters in Philadelphia.

Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, reported news agency ANI.

Nov 04, 2020 03:38 (IST) "Stay In Line, Do Not Leave," Ivanka Trump Urges Voters



Stay in line. DO NOT LEAVE.



We need you. #redwave - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 03:35 (IST) Joe Biden In Pennsylvania



Let's win this thing, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/jmCXbuL5V3 - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 03:34 (IST) In Battleground Arizona, Latino Effort To Mobilise Voters Could Help Joe Biden

When a brass band, mariachi musicians and a folk dancer wearing a dress embroidered TU VOTO CUENTA -- "your vote counts" -- paraded through her West Phoenix neighborhood, Marizol Moreno, who had never before voted in a presidential election, came outside in her pajamas to watch, reported news agency Reuters. Moreno, who was born in California, had never been interested in politics. But after her husband, father and several family members got coronavirus, and enthused by the parade, she decided to go to the polls on Tuesday to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Maricopans participated in early voting in record numbers. Before Monday, the county had processed 1.66 million ballots, surpassing the 1.6 million total cast in the 2016 election, said Megan Gilbertson, communications director for the Maricopa County Elections Department.



Nov 04, 2020 03:00 (IST) "Done Talking" About Trump, Kamala Harris Says "Everything At Stake" This Election

Kamala Harris today said she is "done talking" about US President Donald Trump and expressed confidence in her party's presidential nominee, adding that she is looking forward to elect Joe Biden as the next president, reported news agency ANI. "I am at a point now that I am done talking about the guy in the White House. We need to do that. Let's talk about the opportunity that is in front of us which is to elect Joe Biden," Ms Harris said during the last-day appeal to voters in Michigan. "Think about long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice in the US. Joe has the courage to say "Black Lives Matter". He understands it may be difficult to think about/speak up/hear but we've to confront the truth of things. Need to deal with racial disparities," she added. The US vice-presidential candidate urged people to vote, saying that "everything is at stake" in the 2020 presidential elections.





Nov 04, 2020 02:57 (IST) These Seven US States Have Already Exceeded Their 2016 Vote Total



🚨 STATES THAT HAVE ALREADY EXCEEDED THEIR 2016 VOTE TOTAL 🚨



Colorado

Hawaii

Montana

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington



Join them in making history and cast your ballot today: https://t.co/Zogkiu7VSQ - When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 02:50 (IST) Dow Ends Up 2.1% To Conclude Strong Election Day Session

Wall Street stocks enjoyed a buoyant election day session Tuesday, finishing solidly higher amid hopes of a straightforward outcome to a contentious presidential campaign, reported news agency AFP. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.1 pecent, or about 550 points, at 27,477.40, adding to the gains from a positive session Monday that won back a fraction of last week's losses.

Nov 04, 2020 02:43 (IST) You Can Choose Change, Let's Win This Thing: Barack Obama



This Election Day, everything is on the line. Our jobs. Our health care. Whether or not we get this pandemic under control. But here's the good news: today, you can choose change. You can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Let's win this thing. pic.twitter.com/rvW2uOknpl - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 02:42 (IST) "Our Democracy At Stake": Biden Urges Americans To Vote



Today is your absolute last chance to vote in this election. If you haven't voted early, I need you to vote today and stay in line as long as it takes. Our democracy is at stake. Go to https://t.co/EcbUdXjMe2 to find your polling location. pic.twitter.com/igwKdFba98 - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 02:15 (IST) US Top Health Body CDC Allows Covid Positive Voters To Vote In-Person

Voters in the US, infected with the novel coronavirus, are allowed to cast their vote in-person as long as they take measures to protect poll station workers, according to US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), reported news agency ANI. "Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the CDC was quoted by news agency Sputnik.

Nov 04, 2020 02:11 (IST) Democrats Favored To Win Control Of US Senate, But Results May Be Delayed

Nov 04, 2020 02:00 (IST) FBI Investigating Robocalls Urging Voters To "Stay Home" On Election Day

The FBI is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day as the nation remains on high alert to ensure voting is not compromised, a Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday, reported news agency Reuters. US state and local officials have been raising the alarm over at least two separate automated call campaigns as millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to decide between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Experts who spoke to news agency Reuters say they are mystified by one of the campaigns, which tells people to remain home but does not explicitly mention voting.

Nov 04, 2020 01:59 (IST) "Let's Make History": Joe Biden On Election Day



US Democrat Joe Biden on Twitter wrote: "This is our moment to choose: Hope over fear. Unity over division. Science over fiction. Truth over lies." Let's make history, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/JKF6spZZd0 - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 01:39 (IST) "One Vote That Can Change Our Destiny, It's Yours," Tweets Cher



VOTE‼️WE CHANGE🇺🇸,ONE VOTE AT A TIME‼️YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS 2 BE

"THAT ONE LAST VOTE"

THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES

& FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS

"ONE VOTE" THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,&

ITS"YOURS"🇺🇸 - Cher (@cher) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 01:12 (IST) "Vote Today Like Your Life Depends On It," Tweets Lady Gaga



Vote today like your life depends on it. This is a critical time to vote for kindness. Vote peacefully. And if you need it, here is some helpful info for today from my girl Ariana Grande. We need you! 💙 https://t.co/9atOPzlHAL - Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 01:10 (IST) "All Very Stressed Out About This Election": Taylor Swift In Video Message



https://t.co/BrTBvXb08bpic.twitter.com/nXKdykG7eG - Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 01:06 (IST) Kamala Harris Urges American To "Go Vote"



One day, our children and grandchildren are going to look us in the eye and ask what we did in this moment.



And I want to be able to say, we did everything we could to fight for our country and their future. Go vote. - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 01:04 (IST) US Embassy In London Lights Up On Election Night



This #ElectionNight, we're not having an in-person event at Embassy London 🇺🇸🇬🇧, but we still wanted to mark the occasion... so tonight we have illuminated the Embassy! pic.twitter.com/WQYH6JM0DH - U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 00:58 (IST) Short Lines, Face Masks, Boarded-Up Stores: US Presidential Elections Off To Oderly Start

Nov 04, 2020 00:45 (IST) Bill Clinton, Wife Hillary "Proudly Cast" Ballots For Joe Biden, Kamala Harris



Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst - Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 00:43 (IST) "This Is It," Barack Obama Tweets On US Election Day



This is it -- today is the last day to vote. If you haven't already, find your polling place at https://t.co/mKUaPPw7MV. pic.twitter.com/8HIbgpKxwl - Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 3, 2020

Nov 04, 2020 00:41 (IST) Americans Brace For Election Day With Faces Masked, Stores Boarded Up

Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in US history. Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in US history.

Nov 04, 2020 00:24 (IST) "Going To Have A Great Four Years," Says Donald Trump In Virginia

"I hear we're doing very well in Florida, very well in Arizona, incredibly well in Texas, we're doing very well all over here. I think we're going to have a great night and more importantly we're going to have a great four years," says Trump in Virginia, reported news agency ANI.



Nov 04, 2020 00:00 (IST) US "Entitled To Know Who Won" On Election Day, Says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day, saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote, reported news agency AFP. "You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington. "And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

Nov 03, 2020 23:57 (IST) Cannot Afford Four More Years Of Trump, Says Kamala Harris On US Election Day



We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/PCEk0BAix4 - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Nov 03, 2020 23:52 (IST) Mysterious Robocalls Urge Voters To Stay Home On US Election Day

Voters in several US states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials.



But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already cast - there was little sign of digital interference long dreaded by those charged with keeping the vote safe.



"We're not out of the woods yet," said Christopher Krebs, a senior Department of Homeland Security official who has become one a leading government spokesman on election security. He told a press conference earlier Tuesday that "today in some sense is halftime. There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere or undermine confidence in the election."



Worries that a foreign power might seek to intervene in the 2020 vote have been circulating ever since the previous election in 2016, when Russian hackers dumped tens of thousands of emails online to sway the vote towards Republican Donald Trump and away from Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.

Nov 03, 2020 23:50 (IST) Melania Trump Votes In Florida

US First Lady Melania Trump casts her vote in Florida.



Nov 03, 2020 23:46 (IST) Over 100 Million Voted Early In US Election: United States Elections Project Watchdog

More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported news agency AFP. The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72 percent of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida. In Texas, Hawaii, Washington and Montana the number of early votes exceeded the total number cast there in 2016. Four years ago, some 57 million voters had cast an early ballot, according to the US Election Assistance Commission. Of the more than 100.2 million early votes cast this time around, more than 64.5 million are mail-in ballots -- an option widely expanded across the country in response to fears of Covid-19 contagion in crowded polling stations.

Nov 03, 2020 23:41 (IST) "To The White House With The Grace Of God": Biden Signs Childhood Home Wall On Election Day

Joe Biden likes to talk about growing up in the industrial town of Scranton, and as Americans voted Tuesday the Democratic presidential nominee returned to his childhood home, signing his name on the wall for good luck, reported news agency AFP. "From this House to the White House with the Grace of God," Biden wrote in black pen on a wall of the living room behind a picture, signing his name and adding the date, "11-3-2020".



Nov 03, 2020 23:39 (IST) US Presidential Election 2020: Donal Trump Says, Kamala Harris As President Would Be Terrible Thing For US, Women

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris becoming US president would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as Americans were voting in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades. Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris becoming US president would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as Americans were voting in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades.

Nov 03, 2020 23:37 (IST) On US Election Day, Trump Says He Feels "Very Good" About Chances

President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as US election day opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big wins in key states such as Florida and Arizona, reported news agency AFP. "We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election, but said he would not "play games" by declaring his win too early. "We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big," he said. "I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere."

Nov 03, 2020 23:09 (IST) Democrats favoured to take control of US Senate, but results could be delayed

Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.



With public disapproval of President Donald Trump weighing on Republicans across the country, voters will decide whether to end the political careers of embattled Republican senators including Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and moderate Susan Collins of Maine among others.



In total, 12 Republican-held seats and two Democratic-held seats are in play, based on a Reuters analysis of three nonpartisan U.S. elections forecasters - the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.

Nov 03, 2020 21:45 (IST) Franklin County opts for paper poll books to check voters



As millions of US citizens cast their ballots for the Presidential elections, Franklin County, Ohio, which includes the city of Columbus, will use paper poll books to check voters in Tuesday, Franklin County Board of Elections Public Information Officer Aaron Sellers told CNN.

Sellers was quoted as saying that the decision to use paper poll books instead of electronic poll book system was taken as there was trouble in updating the electronic poll book after the early voting on November 2, ANI reported.

Nov 03, 2020 21:45 (IST) Law enforcement gears up in US for possible unrest post election day



Federal law agencies in the US are preparing for possible unrest over the outcome of the presidential elections.

According to The Hill, The National Security Integration Center (NSIC), a key national security and counterterrorism component within Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned in an internal email late last week about protests inside the Beltway. ANI reported.

Nov 03, 2020 21:43 (IST) America on edge as nation decides between Trump and Biden



Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

A record-breaking number of early votes -- some 100 million -- have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world, AFP reported.



Nov 03, 2020 21:37 (IST) After a campaign like no other, Americans rendering final verdict at polls

Americans cast votes on Tuesday in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as deeply divided as at any time in recent history, reported news agency AFP. Voters lined up at polling places around the country casting ballots amid a coronavirus pandemic that has turned everyday life upside down. Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half century in public life, has held a strong and consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president. But Trump is close enough in several election battleground states that he could piece together the 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to win the election, Reuters reported.

Nov 03, 2020 21:14 (IST) US Homeland Security chief says no evidence "foreign actor" has compromised votes



The acting US Department of Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, said on Tuesday there was no evidence a "foreign actor" had compromised US votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The message came as Americans began the final day of voting in an electoral campaign dogged by worries over foreign interference, Reuters reported.

Nov 03, 2020 20:58 (IST) Top US security official urges patience over vote count



Donald Trump's top domestic security official urged voters Tuesday to be patient in waiting for election results after reports that the president could rush to claim victory.

"Voters should be patient while waiting for the outcome of this year's election," said Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of homeland security.

"It is important to recognize that this process may require time."

Trump reportedly told confidants that he would declare victory late Tuesday if it looked like he was ahead in the voting, though he denied the accusation, AFP reported.