US Election Results 2020 LIVE: Trump, Biden Win 17 States Each In Tight Race To White House: Reports

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday -- and then a long night of waiting for results ahead.
The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in 14 states including Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia -- all states he won in 2016.
Joe Biden has captured 12 states including his home state Delaware and big prize New York, plus the US capital Washington. As with Donald Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called.
More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported news agency AFP.
Here are the Live Updates on US Presidential Election 2020:
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc on Tuesday suspended several recently created and mostly right-leaning news accounts posting information about voting in the hotly contested U.S. election for violating their policies. Read more
- Alabama (9)
- Arkansas (6)
- Indiana (11)
- Kentucky (8)
- Louisiana (8)
- Mississippi (6)
- North Dakota (3)
- Oklahoma (7)
- South Carolina (9)
- South Dakota (3)
- Tennessee (11)
- West Virginia (5)
- Wyoming (3)
- Colorado (9)
- Connecticut (7)
- Delaware (3)
- District of Columbia (3)
- Illinois (20)
- Maryland (10)
- Massachusetts (11)
- New Jersey (14)
- New York (29)
- Rhode Island (4)
- Vermont (3)
- Virginia (13)
The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Read more
Hundreds of Joe Biden supporters rallied at the White House Tuesday evening, fueling a festive atmosphere with blasting music and dancing activists who voiced faith Democrats could win back the presidency.
The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 per cent.
WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
In the final hours of an election held amid a pandemic gripping a deeply divided United States, Americans streamed to the polls to choose between incumbent President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden on a day with little of the disruption many had feared.
US law enforcement officers are monitoring the current situation on the streets surrounding the White House in Washington, which was fenced off ahead of the election day, a correspondent of news agency Sputnik, who is at the scene, reported. Several dozen law enforcement officers have been dispatched to the streets adjacent to the White House.
Get out & VOTE! Under my Administration, our ECONOMY is growing at the fastest rate EVER at 33.1%. Next year will be the GREATEST ECONOMIC YEAR in American History!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
Find your polling place below. https://t.co/OODmll3Snt
Amid the ongoing election day in the United States, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised that if he gets elected he would not differentiate between the Democrat and Republican states, reported news agency ANI.
Stay in line. DO NOT LEAVE.- Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 3, 2020
We need you. #redwave
Let's win this thing, Pennsylvania! pic.twitter.com/jmCXbuL5V3- Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
When a brass band, mariachi musicians and a folk dancer wearing a dress embroidered TU VOTO CUENTA -- "your vote counts" -- paraded through her West Phoenix neighborhood, Marizol Moreno, who had never before voted in a presidential election, came outside in her pajamas to watch, reported news agency Reuters. Moreno, who was born in California, had never been interested in politics. But after her husband, father and several family members got coronavirus, and enthused by the parade, she decided to go to the polls on Tuesday to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Maricopans participated in early voting in record numbers. Before Monday, the county had processed 1.66 million ballots, surpassing the 1.6 million total cast in the 2016 election, said Megan Gilbertson, communications director for the Maricopa County Elections Department.
Kamala Harris today said she is "done talking" about US President Donald Trump and expressed confidence in her party's presidential nominee, adding that she is looking forward to elect Joe Biden as the next president, reported news agency ANI. "I am at a point now that I am done talking about the guy in the White House. We need to do that. Let's talk about the opportunity that is in front of us which is to elect Joe Biden," Ms Harris said during the last-day appeal to voters in Michigan. "Think about long-overdue reckoning on racial injustice in the US. Joe has the courage to say "Black Lives Matter". He understands it may be difficult to think about/speak up/hear but we've to confront the truth of things. Need to deal with racial disparities," she added. The US vice-presidential candidate urged people to vote, saying that "everything is at stake" in the 2020 presidential elections.
🚨 STATES THAT HAVE ALREADY EXCEEDED THEIR 2016 VOTE TOTAL 🚨- When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) November 3, 2020
Colorado
Hawaii
Montana
Oregon
Texas
Utah
Washington
Join them in making history and cast your ballot today: https://t.co/Zogkiu7VSQ
Wall Street stocks enjoyed a buoyant election day session Tuesday, finishing solidly higher amid hopes of a straightforward outcome to a contentious presidential campaign, reported news agency AFP. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 2.1 pecent, or about 550 points, at 27,477.40, adding to the gains from a positive session Monday that won back a fraction of last week's losses.
This Election Day, everything is on the line. Our jobs. Our health care. Whether or not we get this pandemic under control. But here's the good news: today, you can choose change. You can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Let's win this thing. pic.twitter.com/rvW2uOknpl- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 3, 2020
Today is your absolute last chance to vote in this election. If you haven't voted early, I need you to vote today and stay in line as long as it takes. Our democracy is at stake. Go to https://t.co/EcbUdXjMe2 to find your polling location. pic.twitter.com/igwKdFba98- Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
Voters in the US, infected with the novel coronavirus, are allowed to cast their vote in-person as long as they take measures to protect poll station workers, according to US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), reported news agency ANI. "Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the CDC was quoted by news agency Sputnik.
Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested US Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.
The FBI is looking into a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day as the nation remains on high alert to ensure voting is not compromised, a Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday, reported news agency Reuters. US state and local officials have been raising the alarm over at least two separate automated call campaigns as millions of Americans cast their votes on Tuesday to decide between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Experts who spoke to news agency Reuters say they are mystified by one of the campaigns, which tells people to remain home but does not explicitly mention voting.
Let's make history, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/JKF6spZZd0- Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020
VOTE‼️WE CHANGE🇺🇸,ONE VOTE AT A TIME‼️YOUR VOTE COULD BE THE VOTE THAT CHANGES THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. NO B.S,THERE HAS 2 BE- Cher (@cher) November 3, 2020
"THAT ONE LAST VOTE"
THAT CHANGES OUR LIVES, OUR CHILDREN,FAMILIES
& FRIENDS LIVES. THERE IS
"ONE VOTE" THAT CAN CHANGE OUR DESTINY,&
ITS"YOURS"🇺🇸
Vote today like your life depends on it. This is a critical time to vote for kindness. Vote peacefully. And if you need it, here is some helpful info for today from my girl Ariana Grande. We need you! 💙 https://t.co/9atOPzlHAL- Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 3, 2020
https://t.co/BrTBvXb08bpic.twitter.com/nXKdykG7eG- Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 2, 2020
One day, our children and grandchildren are going to look us in the eye and ask what we did in this moment.- Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020
And I want to be able to say, we did everything we could to fight for our country and their future. Go vote.
This #ElectionNight, we're not having an in-person event at Embassy London 🇺🇸🇬🇧, but we still wanted to mark the occasion... so tonight we have illuminated the Embassy! pic.twitter.com/WQYH6JM0DH- U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) November 3, 2020
Americans by the millions waited patiently to cast their ballots at libraries, schools and arenas across the United States on Tuesday, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied the deep tensions of one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in the country's history.
Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven't done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst- Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020
This is it -- today is the last day to vote. If you haven't already, find your polling place at https://t.co/mKUaPPw7MV. pic.twitter.com/8HIbgpKxwl- Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 3, 2020
Millions of Americans will cast ballots on Tuesday in an Election Day unlike any other, braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarizing presidential races in US history.
"I hear we're doing very well in Florida, very well in Arizona, incredibly well in Texas, we're doing very well all over here. I think we're going to have a great night and more importantly we're going to have a great four years," says Trump in Virginia, reported news agency ANI.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day, saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote, reported news agency AFP. "You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington. "And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."
We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/PCEk0BAix4- Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020
Voters in several US states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials.
But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already cast - there was little sign of digital interference long dreaded by those charged with keeping the vote safe.
"We're not out of the woods yet," said Christopher Krebs, a senior Department of Homeland Security official who has become one a leading government spokesman on election security. He told a press conference earlier Tuesday that "today in some sense is halftime. There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere or undermine confidence in the election."
Worries that a foreign power might seek to intervene in the 2020 vote have been circulating ever since the previous election in 2016, when Russian hackers dumped tens of thousands of emails online to sway the vote towards Republican Donald Trump and away from Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton.
US First Lady Melania Trump casts her vote in Florida.
More than 100 million Americans cast their ballots in advance of Tuesday's Election Day, according to the US Elections Project watchdog, a record figure largely attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported news agency AFP. The ballots, which were mailed in, deposited in drop boxes or cast at polling stations ahead of Tuesday, represent more than 72 percent of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, according to the tally by the watchdog based at the University of Florida. In Texas, Hawaii, Washington and Montana the number of early votes exceeded the total number cast there in 2016. Four years ago, some 57 million voters had cast an early ballot, according to the US Election Assistance Commission. Of the more than 100.2 million early votes cast this time around, more than 64.5 million are mail-in ballots -- an option widely expanded across the country in response to fears of Covid-19 contagion in crowded polling stations.
Joe Biden likes to talk about growing up in the industrial town of Scranton, and as Americans voted Tuesday the Democratic presidential nominee returned to his childhood home, signing his name on the wall for good luck, reported news agency AFP. "From this House to the White House with the Grace of God," Biden wrote in black pen on a wall of the living room behind a picture, signing his name and adding the date, "11-3-2020".
Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris becoming US president would be a "terrible thing" for both the country and women, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as Americans were voting in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades.
President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as US election day opened Tuesday, predicting that he would register big wins in key states such as Florida and Arizona, reported news agency AFP. "We feel very good," a hoarse-voiced Trump told Fox News in a phone interview. Trump said he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the election, but said he would not "play games" by declaring his win too early. "We think we are winning Texas very big. We think we are winning Florida very big. We think we are winning Arizona very big," he said. "I think we are going to do very well in North Carolina. I think we are going to do well in Pennsylvania. We think we are doing very well everywhere."
Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesday's election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.
With public disapproval of President Donald Trump weighing on Republicans across the country, voters will decide whether to end the political careers of embattled Republican senators including Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and moderate Susan Collins of Maine among others.
In total, 12 Republican-held seats and two Democratic-held seats are in play, based on a Reuters analysis of three nonpartisan U.S. elections forecasters - the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections.