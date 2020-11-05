Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Who's Winning Which State?

Wisconsin and Michigan are critical in the race to the 270 electoral votes.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden won the vital states of Michigan and Wisconsin, US media projected on Wednesday, nearing the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House even as incumbent President Donald Trump's campaign vowed to pursue a recount and a lawsuit to challenge the results in the two Midwestern battleground states.

Wisconsin and Michigan are critical in the race to the 270 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College needed to win the White House. Trump won both states in his 2016 election victory.

There are five states still left uncalled, including major prizes such as Pennsylvania, and key small state Nevada -- meaning both Mr Trump and Mr Biden still have a path to victory.