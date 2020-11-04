Facebook Labels Posts By US Presidential Candidates With Vote Count Warning

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook Labels Posts By US Presidential Candidates With Vote Count Warning

Facebook said it added labels to social media posts by both US presidential candidates

London:

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had added labels to social media posts by both US presidential candidates explaining that election vote counts were still ongoing.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," Facebook said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
FacebookUS Presidential Elections 2020

For the latest election news, analysis and live updates on Bihar Elections 2020, log on to NDTV.com/elections

Watch Live News:

nd-india