Facebook Labels Posts By US Presidential Candidates With Vote Count Warning

Facebook said it added labels to social media posts by both US presidential candidates

Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had added labels to social media posts by both US presidential candidates explaining that election vote counts were still ongoing.

"Once President Trump began making premature claims of victory, we started running notifications on Facebook and Instagram that votes are still being counted and a winner is not projected," Facebook said in a statement.

