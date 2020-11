Joe Biden said he was feeling "real good" about Michigan and Wisconsin

Joe Biden vowed Wednesday that his campaign would not "rest until every vote is counted" in the US election after President Donald Trump sought Supreme Court intervention to halt the counting process.

"We won't rest until everyone's vote is counted," Trump's Democrat rival Biden said on Twitter.

