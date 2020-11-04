Democrats Retain Control Of House Of Representatives: Report

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase party's majority by at least four or five seats

Democrats retained their control of the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, US networks reported, slightly expanding their majority in the 435-seat chamber.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to increase her party's majority by at least four or five seats in the election, Fox News and NBC News reported.

Such a result would be a boost to Pelosi who has made clear she will seek to roll back several of President Donald Trump's first-term orders or actions if he loses reelection.

